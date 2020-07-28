5th Circ. Won't Revisit Ex-Cabaret Owner's Tax Interest Bill

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 2:06 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit won't reconsider its denial of a former Mississippi cabaret owner's abatement request on $207,000 in interest that accumulated on his tax debt, the appeals court said Tuesday. In a per curiam order, the Fifth Circuit denied Jon D. Adams' petition to rehear his case for interest abatement on his unpaid taxes under Internal Revenue Code Section 6404. The court ruled previously that because the Internal Revenue Service didn't unreasonably delay his tax deficiency case, he wasn't entitled to abatement. In his rehearing petition, Adams urged the Fifth Circuit earlier this month to reconsider its finding that the passage of time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS