Car Share Co. Turo Can't Fast-Track Appeal Of LAX Injunction

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Monday that car-sharing company Turo Inc. can't fast-track a Ninth Circuit appeal on whether it is immune from Los Angeles' claims that it's running an unauthorized car rental business at Los Angeles International Airport, keeping in place an injunction. U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder denied Turo's motion to extend a 60-day stay of her June 19 preliminary injunction blocking Turo, as well as three individual "all-star hosts" on the app, from offering peer-to-peer car exchanges at LAX, saying Turo was given more than enough time to comply with the order. The judge rejected Turo's claims that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS