Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ohio Firm Sanctioned $23K Over FMLA Defense About-Face

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A Cleveland lawyer and his client were hit Tuesday with a $22,800 sanction for what a federal judge called a failure to comply with "the most basic discovery obligations" in defending against a Family Medical Leave Act suit filed last year.

In a final sanction order, U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker said attorney Jonathan Hyman, a partner at Meyers Roman Friedberg & Lewis, and his real estate industry client would share responsibility for a pattern of misrepresentations and related violations in the case.

Those included repeated assertions that the plaintiff, Michelle Brady, had been let go from her job as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!