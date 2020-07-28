Ohio Firm Sanctioned $23K Over FMLA Defense About-Face

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A Cleveland lawyer and his client were hit Tuesday with a $22,800 sanction for what a federal judge called a failure to comply with "the most basic discovery obligations" in defending against a Family Medical Leave Act suit filed last year. In a final sanction order, U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker said attorney Jonathan Hyman, a partner at Meyers Roman Friedberg & Lewis, and his real estate industry client would share responsibility for a pattern of misrepresentations and related violations in the case. Those included repeated assertions that the plaintiff, Michelle Brady, had been let go from her job as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS