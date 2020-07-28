DOJ Memo Puts States In Driver's Seat On Water Pollution

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice this week solidified previously informal practices that generally keep the federal government out of state civil enforcement matters under the Clean Water Act, keeping step with the Trump administration's emphasis on state primacy in many environmental matters. The agency's top environmental lawyer, Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark, released a memo Monday that says the DOJ will "strongly disfavor" pursuing its own civil enforcement actions seeking penalties under the Clean Water Act if a state has started or completed its own civil or administrative penalty action "under an analogous state law arising from the same operative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS