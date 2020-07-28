9th Circ. Judge Calls BIA Standard 'Dumb, Dumb, Dumb!'

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday denied a Salvadoran man's challenge to an immigration appellate court finding that his pair of stalking convictions are so-called "crimes involving moral turpitude," although one judge on the panel quoted his own grandfather, calling the relevant law "dumb, dumb, dumb!" The colorful concurrence from U.S. Circuit Judge John B. Owens was part of the three-judge panel's ruling on a case over the removability of Miguel Angel Orellana, a longtime lawful permanent resident in the U.S. Judge Owens said he agreed that Orellana was removable under the "crime of moral turpitude" law but slammed the law itself...

