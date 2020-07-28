DXC Gets Another Merger Stock-Drop Suit Tossed, For Now

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a proposed class action accusing DXC Technology Co. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise executives of making false statements ahead of the merger which created DXC, finding allegations of an undisclosed cost-cutting target as an insufficient basis for securities violations. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman pointed to a recent ruling by U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trengain of the Eastern District of Virginia, who dismissed a companion suit in June that made similar allegations. The Virginia court found the existence of an internal $2.7 billion cost-cutting target, even if true, would not prove there were any knowingly false or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS