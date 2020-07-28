Customers Sue ComEd In Wake Of Bribery Scheme Settlement

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Commonwealth Edison Co. was hit with putative class actions this week in Illinois state and federal court from customers who claim they paid higher electrical bills after the utility bribed public officials to ensure the passage of legislation benefiting the company. The lawsuits — one filed Monday in Cook County, another filed Tuesday in the Northern District of Illinois — come just days after ComEd, an Exelon subsidiary and the largest electric utility in Illinois, agreed to pay $200 million to end an investigation into a yearslong bribery scheme, admitting it arranged jobs and other benefits for allies of the Illinois...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS