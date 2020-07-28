Claims Court Says HUD Can't Exit City's Housing Funding Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has said it won't drop a suit filed by the Housing Authority for Slidell, Louisiana, that accuses the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of breaking a funding contract by refusing to pay after a 2016 computer system crash wiped out city financial records. In an opinion Monday, Judge Matthew H. Solomson refused to approve the government's request to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the court "declines the government's invitation to dance at its jurisdictional party," on account of the government's attempt to classify the suit as an Administrative Procedure Act claim instead of a...

