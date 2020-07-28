Van Camp's Tuna Accuses NJ Cos. Of Trademark Infringement

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A California manufacturer of Van Camp's canned tuna accused three New Jersey companies on Tuesday of trademark infringement and false advertising, alleging that they are importing and selling infringing tuna products from Ecuador. Tri-Union Seafoods LLC told a New Jersey federal court that Mega Products LLC, Ecuatorianita Import & Export Corp. and Mi Tierra Foods LLC are unlawfully selling tuna products under the name Van Camp's, which is hurting the company's brand. Tri-Union said that only its exclusive domestic distributor, which is invested in protecting the company's brand, has the right to dispense Van Camp's canned tuna to wholesale stores and...

