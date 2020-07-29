SEC Accuses Cannabis Developers Of $25M Offering Fraud

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed suit in California federal court accusing a group of companies of deceiving investors in their purported marijuana farm and CBD extraction facility as part of a $25 million offering fraud. The SEC says in Tuesday's complaint that between September 2017 and February 2019, six individuals in California and Arizona conducted a scheme through their businesses that included, among other things, misleading investors about their returns on investment, misappropriating more than $2.7 million in investor money and deceiving investors about an alleged business loan. They had enticed more than 400 investors to ostensibly finance...

