Harvard Prof Accused Of Failing To Report Wuhan Income

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A Harvard University chemistry professor has been hit with more charges over allegedly failing to report significant income he received from the Wuhan University of Technology in China, according to a superseding indictment handed down by a federal grand jury in Boston on Tuesday. Unbeknownst to Harvard, Charles Lieber, 61, became a strategic scientist at WUT and, later, a contractual participant in a prominent Chinese talent recruitment plan, prosecutors said in the latest indictment. While working with the university, Lieber raked in up to $50,000 per month, received $150,000 for living expenses and was awarded more than $1.5 million to establish...

