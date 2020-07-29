Syngenta Malpractice Row Nixed After Atty Ignored Orders

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge has tossed a legal malpractice suit against firms involved in the Syngenta AG multidistrict litigation, finding the attorney who brought the claim and his farmer clients failed to comply with numerous court orders and deserved to be sanctioned. Plaintiffs' attorney Douglas Nill has refused to recognize the court's authority throughout the litigation against several law firms facing a breach of fiduciary duty claim, throwing up numerous delays that have led to the case not having a scheduling conference or discovery, even after nearly two years, according to Tuesday's memorandum by U.S. District Judge John W. Lungstrum....

