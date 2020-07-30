Cos. Should Consider Spirit Of Calif. Board Diversity Bill

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- California lawmakers have proposed legislation mandating that public companies headquartered in the state appoint board members from underrepresented communities. As revised on July 28, A.B. 979[1] defines underrepresented communities as Black, African American, Hispanic, Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, Native Hawaiian or Alaska Native. It would require companies to have at least one director who self-identifies with those groups by the end of 2021. The requirement would scale up in the next year depending on the size of the board. In light of the current focus on social justice, including the role that companies may play in these efforts, we...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS