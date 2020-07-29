Oreo Maker Dodges Class Action Over Cocoa Labeling

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Oreo maker Mondelez Global LLC has escaped a proposed class action accusing it of misleading consumers with packaging labels saying Oreo cookies are "always made with real cocoa," as a New York federal judge has dismissed the case. U.S. District Judge Edward R. Korman on Tuesday held that the named plaintiffs failed to show that the Oreo maker misrepresented cocoa content on the cookies' front labels. The assertion that Oreos are made with diluted cocoa mixed with other ingredients does not negate the fact that the cookies were made with real cocoa, the judge said. "Plaintiffs do not dispute that the...

