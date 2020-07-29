Quibi, Eko Patent Row To Go Forward After Judge Trims Case

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A patent battle between short-form streaming startup Quibi and an Israeli technology company called Eko will go ahead after a California federal judge consolidated the dueling lawsuits for pretrial purposes and nixed some of Eko's claims. U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder ruled Tuesday that the two lawsuits, filed within days of each other in early March, would be better handled as one for pretrial purposes, and possibly for trial as well. Judge Snyder also knocked out several of Eko's claims while maintaining claims of trade secret theft and patent infringement — the core of its case alleging Quibi's "turnstyle" feature...

