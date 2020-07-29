Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Quibi, Eko Patent Row To Go Forward After Judge Trims Case

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A patent battle between short-form streaming startup Quibi and an Israeli technology company called Eko will go ahead after a California federal judge consolidated the dueling lawsuits for pretrial purposes and nixed some of Eko's claims.

U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder ruled Tuesday that the two lawsuits, filed within days of each other in early March, would be better handled as one for pretrial purposes, and possibly for trial as well.

Judge Snyder also knocked out several of Eko's claims while maintaining claims of trade secret theft and patent infringement — the core of its case alleging Quibi's "turnstyle" feature...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!