Asylum Seeker Says CBP Ignored Active Case To Deport Him

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents ignored records in its own database to deport an unauthorized immigrant despite evidence that his case was still active, a complaint filed Tuesday in Washington federal court claims. According to Reyes Luna's suit, not only did Texas CBP agents seize documents he produced to show that he was awaiting an asylum hearing at the time of his arrest in October 2016, the agents also verified his case status before telling him his hearing was "canceled" and deporting him to Mexico, sparking a chain of events that Luna says traumatized him and may have caused his...

