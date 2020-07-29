Judge Wants Clear Steps On Carnival Enviro Compliance

Law360, Miami (July 29, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge overseeing Carnival Corp.'s compliance with a settlement for environmental violations joined the federal government in expressing frustration during a hearing Wednesday over the cruise giant's efforts to revamp its internal investigations operations. Miami-based U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz praised Carnival CEO Arnold Donald for pushing environmental compliance to the forefront in his statements and emphasized that she is sensitive to the immense challenges confronting the company as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought its operations to a standstill. But she also pointed out more than once to company officials participating in the videoconference hearing that they are entering...

