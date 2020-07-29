Ocado Can't Appeal Contempt Bid Against Ex-Jones Day Atty

Law360, London (July 29, 2020, 8:20 PM BST) -- A London judge on Wednesday denied Ocado permission to appeal his recent rejection of the online grocer's bid to jail a former Jones Day lawyer who allegedly had evidence of corporate espionage destroyed, ruling the company didn't have enough evidence to support its contempt claims. High Court Judge Marcus Smith said the underlying reason for refusing the committal application was that Ocado had not shown former Jones Day partner Raymond McKeeve intended to thwart the search order issued in the grocer's bitter litigation against its co-founder and the rival company he launched. "I considered the position to be emphatically clear that...

