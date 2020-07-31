Negotiator From USMCA, China Talks Joins Skadden

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The CFIUS and national security group at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP has announced another coup with the addition of Brooks Allen, who joined the firm on July 27 after working in the office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Prior to joining Skadden as counsel, Allen played important roles in two of the year's biggest international trade deals, spearheading negotiations on sections of both the Phase 1 trade deal with China and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement as an assistant general counsel at the USTR, gaining valuable expertise in an uncertain moment for trade. "For clients it's an anxiety inducing time,...

