Abbott Labs Can't Ditch Cybersecurity Suit, Worker Says

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A former Abbott Laboratories employee has urged an Illinois federal judge not to toss her suit claiming an imposter was allowed to steal $245,000 from her retirement account, arguing the company and its retirement plan record-keeper are trying to dodge any responsibility. Retired Abbott worker Heide Bartnett on Tuesday opposed bids from Abbott and its record-keeper Alight Solutions to dismiss her suit seeking to hold the companies responsible for the looting of her retirement account. She said the defendants are trying to maintain that her plan has "no party responsible for the management or disbursement of plan funds." And while Alight...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS