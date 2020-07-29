Intel Hit With Investor Stock-Drop Suit Over Product Delay

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- An investor of Intel Corp. has filed a putative class action in California federal court, alleging the tech giant hid a defect in its highly anticipated new computer processors, delaying production, possibly pushing the market to rival companies and causing the stock price to drop. Intel claims its 7-nanometer technology used in personal computer processors "offers double the area efficiency" of 10-nanometer products, and will offer 20% higher performance per watt, according to the complaint filed by Cheryl Huang on Tuesday. On July 23, after the market closed, Intel issued a press release with its second-quarter 2020 financial results and disclosed...

