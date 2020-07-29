EU Cartel Fine Appeal May Delay Power Cable Damages Suits

Law360, London (July 29, 2020, 5:35 PM BST) -- A cable manufacturer told a tribunal on Wednesday that a decision on its challenge to a European Union antitrust fine could delay trial preparations for lawsuits brought by two utilities seeking damages from it and other companies in connection with the same cartel. Helen Davies QC, representing Prysmian SpA, told the Competition Appeal Tribunal that the European Court of Justice is expected to hand down its decision on Sept. 24. in her client's appeal against the fine imposed by the European Commission. But she warned that the date could be pushed further back and affect the trial at the tribunal, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS