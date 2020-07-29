Peoria Tribe's $2M Malpractice Suit Back In Okla. State Court

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge remanded to state court a tribe's suit accusing an attorney of helping a casino developer scam it out of more than $2 million, saying the dispute belongs in state court because none of the claims involve federal law. Judge Terence C. Kern said Tuesday that because the Peoria tribe's suit accusing Stuart D. Campbell of allowing it to be overcharged by more than $2 million in casino management fees is solely about the attorney's malpractice within the state of Oklahoma, the result wouldn't be impacted by Indian gaming laws, which was the original reason behind the suit's...

