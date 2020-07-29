Fed. Circ. Will Mull Whether LG Blew Deadline In Patent Fight

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Wednesday that it will defer ruling on whether LG took too long to appeal a jury verdict that it infringed a Mondis video display patent licensed to Maxell, asking the companies to more fully brief the issue before it makes a decision. In a nonprecedential order, the appeals court denied a motion by Mondis Technology Ltd. and Maxell Ltd. to toss out LG Electronics Inc.'s interlocutory appeal following a verdict last year that found LG infringed the companies' patent, and that the infringement was willful. At issue is U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler's decision in September to...

