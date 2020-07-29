2nd Circ. Certifies DACA Ruling After DHS Announcement

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit certified the U.S. Supreme Court decision preserving the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Wednesday, a day after DACA beneficiaries accused the Trump administration of flouting the high court's ruling by refusing to resume the program. A three-judge panel issued its mandate less than 12 hours after a request from the young immigrants who challenged the Trump administration's decision to eliminate DACA back in 2017. The request followed publication of a memo by Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announcing new limitations on the DACA program, which grants deportation relief and work permits to unauthorized immigrants brought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS