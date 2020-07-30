Apple Can't Get Fed. Circ. To Rehear 'Unfettered' PTAB Ruling

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit has declined to revisit a decision blocking Apple and Visa from appealing the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's "unfettered discretion" to throw out covered business method reviews of an e-wallet patent. In a nonprecedential order Wednesday, the appeals court denied a petition for rehearing en banc filed by Apple and Visa, in which they argued that a three-judge panel erred in April in ruling that the iPhone maker could not appeal the PTAB's decision to terminate CBM reviews of Universal Secure Registry LLC's e-wallet technology patent on the basis that it did not qualify for review. The board made the call just days before its...

