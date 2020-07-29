J&J Can't Get Missouri Court To Reconsider $2.1B Talc Ruling

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday rebuffed Johnson & Johnson's request that it take a second look at its decision that affirmed a jury's finding that the company's talcum powder products gave nearly two dozen woman ovarian cancer and upheld $2.11 billion in damages from the landmark $4.7 billion verdict. J&J was seeking to overturn a three-judge panel's June ruling that slashed roughly $2.6 billion from the verdict but affirmed the jury's finding that asbestos and other carcinogens in J&J's talc products had caused 22 women's cancers and held that J&J's conduct regarding its talc "was outrageous." In a pair of single-sentence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS