Tunisian Tool Co. Tells Texas Court To Reject Arbitration Bid

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Tunisian oilfield tool company that is fighting a former partner's claim that it breached an agreement by keeping proprietary tools has told a Texas federal judge the ex-partner waived its right to move the dispute to arbitration. Wireline Well Services-Tunisia on Tuesday told U.S. District Judge Ada Brown that MCR Oil Tools LLC had ignored the underlying arbitration clause it now seeks to enforce since it filed suit in September. MCR never mentioned arbitration in any court filings until after Wireline filed a motion to dismiss in May and thus has waived its right to move the dispute to arbitration,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS