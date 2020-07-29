Suitors Seek New CoreLogic Directors In $7B Takeover Battle

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group proposed a new group of directors for CoreLogic as the real estate analytics company continues to reject the would-be acquirers' $7 billion takeover offer. Cannae Holdings Inc. and Senator Investment Group LP said in an open letter Wednesday that they have initiated the process of calling a special shareholder meeting in which they will attempt to remove a majority of CoreLogic Inc.'s existing board and install nine other directors in their places. "We … are moving forward with the process of calling a special meeting to remove a majority of the board and replace them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS