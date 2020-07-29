Court Says RJR Must Continue Fla. Tobacco Payments

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that R.J. Reynolds must continue making annual tobacco settlement payments to the state for the Winston, Kool, Salem and Maverick cigarette brands it sold to ITG Brands LLC for $7 billion. Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal affirmed a trial court ruling that said the 2014 asset purchase agreement, or APA, between ITG and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. never modified the terms of the 1997 landmark settlement agreement with tobacco companies, which requires them to pay states hundreds of millions of dollars each year to compensate for public health care expenses tied to smoking....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS