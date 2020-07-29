Kroger Accused Of Overstating Coffee Cans' Content

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Grocery store chain Kroger was hit on Tuesday with a proposed class action in California federal court alleging that cans of its store brand coffee don't contain enough grounds to make the amount of servings advertised on the packaging. Plaintiff Amy Lorentzen said The Kroger Co. systematically overstates the number of cups of coffee its products can actually make. For example, a Kroger coffee canister may state that it contains enough coffee to make 225 cups of coffee, but Lorentzen said when she followed the brewing instructions, the can produced much less than what was advertised. "Tests performed on the products...

