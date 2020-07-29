IBM Report Finds Nation-State-Backed Breaches Most Costly

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Cyberattacks carried out by actors believed to be backed by nation-states are the most expensive type of data breach, costing victims an average of $4.43 million, according to a report released Wednesday by IBM. The report, which IBM Corp.'s security division said was compiled after analysis of breaches suffered by more than 500 organizations around the globe, found state-sponsored actors to be the most costly threat to victims, despite carrying out just 13 percent of all breaches. The cost of breaches believed to be caused by nation-state-backed actors was above the $3.86 million on average it cost victims to recover from all...

