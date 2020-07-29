Delaware Court Denies Medical Pot Coverage Over Work Injury

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware state court has upheld a decision from the state's Industrial Accident Board denying coverage for medical marijuana used by a man who suffered a severe back injury, saying the board wasn't wrong to rely on a doctor's opinion that the man shouldn't be using marijuana. In Tuesday's ruling, Judge Andrea L. Rocanelli rejected John Nobles-Roark's argument that the board erred in its October 2019 decision that the medical marijuana treatment was not reasonable and necessary, after accepting his employer's expert opinion over his own. "The IAB's factual conclusions are supported by substantial evidence, and its decision is free from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS