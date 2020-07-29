West Bend Liable For Transit Co.'s Full $3M Fatal Crash Deal

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota state judge ruled Wednesday that West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. is liable for Aero Transport Inc.'s $3 million settlement of a wrongful death action, allowing AIG Specialty Insurance Co. and Commerce and Industry Insurance Co. to recover payments they made to the settlement. Assistant Chief Judge Sara Grewing said West Bend failed to show that its policyholder, Aero, does not need to defend an AIG and CIIC policyholder, Ramsey/Washington Recycling & Energy Board (R&E Board), in an underlying wrongful death settlement. Aero has signed a specific agreement stating it is obligated to defend claims against R&E Board, the...

