Weinstein Had 'Coercive Power' Over Judd, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Actress Ashley Judd can pursue her sexual harassment claim against Harvey Weinstein alleging he retaliated against her rejection with a smear campaign that kept her from a role in "The Lord of the Rings," the Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday, finding that the disgraced producer held power over her career. Harvey Weinstein "was uniquely situated to exercise coercive power or leverage" over Ashley Judd, a Ninth Circuit panel said Wednesday in allowing the actress to pursue her sexual harassment claim against the former producer. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) A three-judge panel reversed U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez's decision to toss the harassment claim...

