NJ AG Wins Fight Over Sharing Immigration Info With Feds

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's top federal judge has ruled that the state may decide how much its law enforcement agencies participate in enforcing immigration regulations, handing a victory to the state attorney general in suits from two counties challenging his directive barring agencies from sharing certain information with federal immigration authorities. U.S. Chief District Judge Freda L. Wolfson on Wednesday nixed a consolidated action against Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal by Ocean and Cape May counties over his so-called Immigrant Trust Directive, dismissing their federal claims with prejudice and saying they could pursue their state law claims in state court. The Garden State...

