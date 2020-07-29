Del. Can't Sink Subpoenas In Chicken Plant Pollution Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court won't take an appeal by the state's Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control seeking to quash subpoenas in a landowner's suit alleging a chicken plant contaminated their property, saying the appeal would be inefficient and disruptive to the case. In the order filed Tuesday, the panel wrote it was not clear whether a third party like the DNREC could file an interlocutory appeal in the suit between Gary and Anna-Marie Cuppels and Mountaire Corp., but even if it could, the department's application for appeal doesn't meet certification standards. The appeal comes in a proposed class action...

