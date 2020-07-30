6th Circ. Deepens Circuit Split Over Autodialers

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A new Sixth Circuit ruling has added to the circuit split over what constitutes an autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by accepting the broad interpretation a lower court used to rule against a Pennsylvania debt servicer for making unwanted calls. The decision comes only months ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court case that will likely resolve the long-running disagreement over the TCPA's definition of an automatic telephone dial system, or ATDS. Congress created the ATDS language when the TCPA was enacted in 1991, long before smartphone technology transformed how automatic calls are made, and the definition has been subject...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS