Kanye Dissed Over Similar Signatures In White House Bid

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Kanye West's unlikely path to the White House hit a roadblock in New Jersey on Wednesday as an election law attorney challenged the rapper's petition to run for president, raising concerns about signatures being in the same handwriting or from people who don't even call the Garden State home. Jardim Meisner & Susser PC attorney Scott D. Salmon — who previously sought the Democratic nomination for a House seat — filed a formal objection with the New Jersey Division of Elections to block West's bid to get on the Nov. 3 ballot in the state as an independent candidate to be...

