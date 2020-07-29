Saddling BFI With Joint Employer Status 'Unjust,' NLRB Says

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board said Wednesday that it was "manifestly unjust" for the board in 2015 to retroactively apply a then-new standard for joint employment to Browning-Ferris Industries and order the waste management company to bargain with the Teamsters, reversing course after getting the case kicked back from the D.C. Circuit. In a supplemental decision, the NLRB held that the labor board was wrong to apply the worker-friendly joint employer test that it created in a controversial 2015 decision looking backward to find that BFI was a joint employer of recycling workers provided by staffing agency Leadpoint Business Services Inc. at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS