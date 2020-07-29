Ex-MTV Exec's Deduction Claims Improper, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A former MTV executive cannot claim more than $123,000 in wage deductions for his online music promotion platform, the Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday, affirming a decision from the U.S. Tax Court. Jeffrey Yapp didn't provide enough evidence to validate the wage deductions he claimed for earnings from NXTM LLC or the business expense deduction claimed for his wife's company, the three-judge panel said in an unpublished opinion. Yapp, an employee of MTV Networks from 2004 until 2009 and an executive vice president there, helped create a web-based promotional platform for music artists, according to court documents. After MTV ceased developing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS