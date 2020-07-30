Ancestry.com Hit With $250M Auto-Renew Suit In Calif.

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 11:18 PM EDT) -- Ancestry.com violated California law by automatically renewing memberships without consumers' clear permission, according to a proposed class action removed to California federal court Wednesday on the grounds it seeks over $250 million in restitution. Southern California resident Marta Carrera Chapple — who initially filed her suit against Ancestry in state court in June before it was removed to federal court Wednesday — says the genealogy giant failed to provide her and other consumers with clear and conspicuous disclosures prior to enrolling them in automatic renewal membership programs as mandated by California law. Ancestry failed to obtain consumers' affirmative consent before posting charges for memberships...

