Uber Says Co. Destroyed Proof It Posted Ads On Porn Sites

Law360, San Francisco (July 29, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. urged a California state judge on Wednesday to issue a $17 million award and terminating sanctions against Phunware Inc., claiming the online advertiser intentionally destroyed evidence showing it violated their contract by posting Uber ads on pornographic websites. An attorney for Uber, John Bovich of Reed Smith LLP, told San Francisco Superior Court Judge Mary E. Wiss that sanctions against Phunware, its CEO Alan Knitowski and other executives at the company are justified, because they intentionally destroyed key information about where Phunware published Uber ads and how much they spent on those ads. "There is no excuse for...

