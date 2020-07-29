FERC Must Comply With Gas Export Order, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- An Ohio city on Wednesday said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is dragging its feet on complying with a D.C. Circuit order last fall to explain how exported gas from a $2.1 billion pipeline justified the project's need and urged the appeals court to force the agency's hand. It's been nearly nine months since the Nov. 4 effective date of the D.C. Circuit's decision directing FERC to address questions raised by landowners and Oberlin, Ohio, about why shipments to Canada could help show why the now-completed Nexus pipeline was necessary and worth giving the company power to exercise eminent domain for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS