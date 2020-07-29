FCC's O'Rielly Warns Against Political Speech Crackdowns

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly has waded into the debate over whether his agency or Congress should crack down on perceived bias online, saying Wednesday that the federal government can't control private speech no matter how politically unfavorable it may be. In online remarks hosted by the Media Institute, O'Rielly said President Donald Trump and his cabinet "are fully within their rights to call for the review of any federal statute and to call into question whether changes should be made," as the administration did Monday when it asked the FCC to further interpret Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Without mentioning...

