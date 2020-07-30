Watchdog Tosses Prison Co.'s Protest To $2.6B ICE Contract

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Prison company CoreCivic Inc. can't challenge missing out on a $2.6 billion contract after the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled that it had received sufficient warning of its "unrealistically low" prices to deliver alternatives to detaining immigrants. The GAO shot down CoreCivic's claims that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had unfairly denied it chances to address its pricing while the company sought to provide supervision and monitoring services for immigrants in an alternative to detention program, saying ICE raised the issue when it was appropriate, but that CoreCivic still didn't budge from its proposal. "CoreCivic was already on notice that elements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS