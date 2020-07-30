IT Co. Loses Fee Bid For Air Force Contract Protest

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A defense contractor must pay its own legal fees for a protest that forced the Air Force to reconsider the winning bid on a $248 million work order, according to a U.S. Government Accountability Office decision released Wednesday. Massachusetts-based Sumaria Systems Inc. first complained to the GAO in January after it lost out on a five-year engagement to provide IT support to the Air Force's unmanned aerial vehicle programs. While the Air Force ultimately decided to "take corrective action" on its evaluation of the winning bid based on Sumaria's protest, the GAO determined that the flaws Sumaria perceived in the Air...

