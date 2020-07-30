Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Guts $1.1M Verdict In Reno Cop's FMLA Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has upended a $1.1 million jury verdict in favor of a Reno police officer who claimed the city illegally denied him a promotion for taking time off to care for his child, finding $900,468 in front pay was an inappropriate remedy.

A three-judge panel on Wednesday said a lower court improperly awarded Michael Browett the $900,468 in front pay for the city's alleged violations of the Family Medical Leave Act. Browett had claimed the city denied his attempts to get a lieutenant job after he asked to go on paid sick leave in order to save his unpaid...

