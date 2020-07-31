Liquor Giant Can't Escape Yearslong Stoli Vodka TM Battle

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge is refusing to let spirits giant William Grant & Sons Inc. exit a long-running legal battle over the trademark rights to Stolichnaya vodka. William Grant, named in the lawsuit because it once distributed the iconic vodka, had argued that the Russian state-owned company that brought the case can't prove it has rights to the brand, but the judge ruled Wednesday that the same argument had already been broadly rejected by the Second Circuit in 2016. "That reasoning applies with equal force here," wrote U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein, saying U.S. courts couldn't dig into transfers of...

