CenturyLink Says La. City Leaned On Old Deal To Deny Permit

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Shreveport, Louisiana, is trying to use an agreement that expired nearly a decade ago to deny CenturyLink the permit it needs to access public rights of way within the city and build out its network, the telecom has told a federal court. At the crux of the dispute is a franchise deal a CenturyLink predecessor inked with the city of Shreveport back in 1996, which sets much stiffer terms for the telecom's use of rights of way than a facility permit would, according to the suit filed Wednesday. Instead of simply having to pay a filing fee and the associated $.09...

